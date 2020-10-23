Gov Fayemi extends curfew in Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has extended the 24-hour curfew that was imposed in the state earlier in the week till October 26 to forestall violence and damages.

Governor Fayemi revealed this on Thursday while inaugurating members of Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Enquiry into Allegations of Human Rights Violations against police brutality and extra-judicial killings at the Governor’s Office, Ado Ekiti.

Fayemi also apologised to victims of the EndSARS protests in the state and assured the people that his government would ensure that they are well compensated.

