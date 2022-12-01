Gov Wike identifies major reasons behind brain drain

Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers State, has said that one reason so many professionals flee Nigeria’s shores in search of better opportunities abroad was the country’s unrelenting insecurity.

At the opening of the Renal Center and House Officers Quarters at the Rivers State University Teaching Hospital in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Governor Wike gave a speech about the reasons behind brain drain.

He insisted that the wellbeing of doctors and other professionals was not the only factor contributing to the nation’s brain drain.

He pointed out that many people now choose to leave Nigeria in search of their ideal career due to the country’s rising unemployment problem.

Even when certain experts were employed in Nigeria, according to Wike, they were not given the necessary tools for usage in their respective organizations and sectors.

“When you talk about brain drain, it is not only associated with the medical profession. So many people leave this country because of unemployment. So many people have left this country because of insecurity. So many people have left this country because where they work the equipment is not there.

“It is not only just because of welfare, that is why you see brain drain, no. It is not correct. Even professors in the university in the various faculties of law, faculties of engineering most of them leave because the tools to work are not there.

“But, you are lucky you (RSUTH staff) have the tools here. So, clap for us first that we have provided the basic things. Today, you’re lucky, you’re working in a teaching hospital where you can find the equipment, at least, to make your job easier for you. So, it is not as bad as where the equipment are not there.”

Governor Wike underlined that he appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for releasing the 13% derivative fund arrears owed to states in the Niger Delta that had not been paid by the previous administration from 1999, out of a spirit of gratitude.

He questioned why it is wrong to say “thank you.”

“On television, I heard one of the governors said in his state to do three kilometre road will do more than 15 flyovers. Rivers State is it not Niger Delta State? Don’t we have riverine areas in Rivers State? Amayanabo of Opobo said since he was born, he has never driven by road to Opobo.

“The day he drove by road to Opobo, he said, God is it possible that in my own time I will not go through the river again, I am now driving by road to Opobo. That is a major riverine area. By the grace of God, this December, we are going to commission the first phase of Trans-Kalabari Road. That is a major riverine area.

“I didn’t know that people are sick about the flyovers I do. Okay, sorry. I don’t want you to be sick again. I won’t do again.”

