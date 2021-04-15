Grammy winner, Burna Boy, becomes first-ever Afrobeats artiste to reach 100M streams on Boomplay | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Grammy winner, Burna Boy, becomes first-ever Afrobeats artiste to reach 100M streams on Boomplay
Grammy Award winner, Burna Boy has made history once again by becoming the first-ever Afrobeats artiste to accumulate 100 million streams on the music platform, Boomplay.
Other artistes, Fireboy DML and Olamide followed him closely on the list.
Burna Boy’s African Giant album has to its credit a total of 29 Million streams, before the arrival of the award-winning ‘Twice as Tall‘ which garnered one million streams within the space of 24 hours after it was released on the streaming app.
Read also: Grammy winners, Burna Boy, Wizkid make Forbes Africa Icons’ List
‘Twice as Tall’ in a space of 8 months, later recorded over 45 Million streams on Boomplay, all of these combined ranks Burna Boy as the first artiste to have achieved this great feat.
Burna Boy clinched his first Grammy Award after winning the ‘Best Global Music Album’ category for ‘Twice As Tall‘; his 2020 project.
