Group slams Wike over ‘undemocratic’ Executive Order, vows to challenge it in court

A group, the International Society for Social Justice and Human Rights, has slammed the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike over the Executive Orders 21 and 22 signed by him.

The group described them as “undemocratic”.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that barely a few months to the end of his administration, Governor Nyeson Wike of Rivers State signed the Executive Orders which banned the use of premises, buildings and structures in residential areas as campaign premises by political parties in the state.

The group, however, said the two orders violated all ingredients of democracy and were an invitation to anarchy.

The Chancellor of the Society, Dr Omenazu Jackson, who spoke in an interview with journalists in Port Harcourt on Saturday, argued that the orders were in clear conflict with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We look at the Rivers State Government’s Order 22 as a complete receipt of anarchy. Orders 21 and 22 neglect all ingredients of a democratic society.

“And one wonders why the Attorney General has not stepped in all this while. I don’t know whether the Federal Government is afraid of the Rivers State Government. Or what is going on? Any order of a state that is in conflict with the extant law of the nation has to be challenged and expunged from the status book.

“That is what is expected. But here, both the Federal Government and office of the Attorney General have kept a dignified silence while this law infringes on the democratic rights of Nigerians, particularly Rivers people.

“It is very unfortunate. What it means is that such laws are too draconian in a democratic society and must be challenged. The orders will be challenged by Nigerians and civil society organisations. We will challenge them. We cannot allow this to continue. We can pick up this law and drag it to the Supreme Court,” he said.

