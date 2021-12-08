Gumi gives reason for detachment from bandits

The Islamic cleric Ahmad Gumi, on Wednesday, explained why he stayed away from bandits.

In a chat with journalists in Kaduna, the cleric said the designation of the bandits as terrorists by the Federal Government played a huge role in his decision.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on November 25 declared the bandits as terrorists.

The judge, who made the pronouncement while ruling on an ex parte application filed by the federal government, declared the activities of bandits’ groups as acts of terrorism.

Gumi had opposed the designation of the mass murderers as terrorists.

He said: “Since the Federal Government has declared them terrorists, I will not have anything to do with them anymore.”

The cleric noted that he would rather avoid the bandits in order not to bring them in direct contact with the authorities and endanger them.

Gumi added: “I will not like to expose myself to danger again or to put a spotlight on myself unnecessarily.

“Maybe in the future when the political situation changes for the better, we can do it again so that there will be peace, harmony, and tranquility in the country.”

