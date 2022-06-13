Gunmen abduct Catholic priest in Plateau

Gunmen on Sunday abducted the Parish priest of St. Anthony Catholic Church in Angware, Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State, Rev. Fr. James Kantoma.

The spokesman for the state police command, Alabo Alfred, confirmed the priest’s abduction to journalists on Monday in Jos.

He said Kantoma, who is also the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the area, was kidnapped on Sunday night at the church’s vicarage.

The spokesman added that the command had deployed officers and men from the anti-kidnapping unit to the community.

Alfred said: “Our men are already working to ensure that the cleric regains his freedom and apprehend those behind the abduction.”

