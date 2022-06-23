Gunmen abduct Ebonyi traditional ruler

Gunmen on Thursday abducted the traditional ruler of Isu community in Onicha local government area of Ebonyi State, Chief Ambrose Ogbu.

Ogbu was abducted alongside his security guard by the kidnappers who stormed the palace on motorcycles at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

The spokesman for the state police command, hris Anyanwu, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Abakaliki.

READ ALSO: Gunmen kill Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

He said: “Yes, we are aware of the abduction of the traditional ruler. It happened in Isu, Onicha. The fact now is that we are yet to get the full details.”

The abduction of traditional rulers has become a regular occurrence in South-East states in the last few months.

About 10 monarchs had been kidnapped in the region since the beginning of the year.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now