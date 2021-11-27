Gunmen abduct police officer in Edo

Gunmen on Friday abducted the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Fugar Division in Etsako Central local government area of Edo State simply identified as Ibrahim Ishaq.

An eyewitness told journalists on Saturday the police officer was travelling with his orderly when they were attacked by the kidnappers along the Auchi – Ekperi-Agenebode road.

He said: “He (Ishaq) was coming from Agenebode to Fugar when he was attacked. The police officer was kidnapped but his orderly managed to escape.

