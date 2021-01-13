Gunmen abduct polytechnic lecturer in Rivers

Gunmen on Tuesday morning abducted a lecturer with the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Rivers State, Mr. James Finwe.

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) at the institution, Prince Psudo Wiwo Nwiyo, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday, said the lecturer was abducted by the hoodlums at his residence in Igwurtali, Ikwerre local government area of the state.

He said: “The news of the kidnap of one of our lecturers, Mr. Finwe, by unknown gunmen came to us on Tuesday as a shock. As a union, we are calling on security agencies to take control of the situation and ensure the successful rescue of our colleague.”

Nwiyo said the union would embark on a protest if the lecturer is not released as soon as possible.

“The abductors are also advised to release him unconditionally without further delay. The union will not accept any abduction of any of our members, even after Finwe is released. If after a while, he is not released, we are going to embark on a serious peaceful protest,” the ASUP chairman added.

