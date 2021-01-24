Gunmen abduct seven children, security guard in Abuja orphanage home

Gunmen on Saturday abducted seven children and a security guard at an orphanage in Abuja.

The children – Elizabeth Andrew, Dayo Udeh, Jacob Ukpas, Melody Ijeh, Benard Itim, Issac Mathew and Laruba Emmanuel – were abducted at Rachael’s Orphanage Home opposite the Universal Basic Education (UBE) Junior Secondary School in Naharati, Abaji Area Council Abuja, at about 1:00 a.m. on Saturday.

The security guard was simply known as Joseph Mathew.

A resident of the area told journalists that three persons living behind the orphanage home were also abducted by the gunmen.

He said: “The gunmen came in large numbers and heavily armed. However, they did not shoot as they carried out the operation quietly before they proceeded to the neighbours houses.”

The Spokesman of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Maryam Yusuf, confirmed the incident.

She said security agencies had been deployed to the forest to rescue the victims.

Yusuf, however, said only six persons were kidnapped and one person has been rescued.

She also disclosed that police operatives are on the trail of the gunmen.

