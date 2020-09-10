Anxiety, as gunmen raid, abduct residents in Abuja suburb

At least 20 residents have been abducted by some unknown gunmen in Tunga Maji, a suburb of Abuja, early Thursday morning.

According to a resident, the people were kidnapped after prolonged shooting in the community that lies near Zuba.

As at the time of this report, the figure could not be immediately confirmed.

When contacted, police spokesperson for the federal capital territory, Anjugur Manzah, said he was already working on a statement on the incident and could not confirm the number of those kidnapped, or whether there were casualties.

A resident of the area (name witheld), said the heavy shooting in the community started at about 12:15am and lasted more than an hour.

“We didn’t sleep throughout the night. It’s this morning that the vigilantes told us about 20 people were abducted,” he added.

The attack has created anxiety among Abuja residents, as it is coming days after reports suggested that members of the extremist group, Boko Haram, had infiltrated the federal capital.

