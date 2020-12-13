Gunmen abduct two Indians in Oyo

The Oyo State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the abduction of two Indians in Ibadan, the state capital.

The command said in a statement that the Indians were abducted by unknown gunmen at a pharmaceutical firm along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Wednesday evening.

The police, however, said the foreigners’ whereabouts are still unknown.

According to the police, the victims were driving out of the company’s premises when the gunmen who were trailing them, opened fire on their vehicle’s tyres and forced the vehicles to a halt.

The Indians were later taken away to an unknown destination by the hoodlums.

Gunmen had in March abducted two Indians and a Lebanese in the northern part of the country.

The foreigners were later released after an unspecified amount of money was paid by their employers as ransom to the criminals.

