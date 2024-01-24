Gunmen kill Anambra couple, dump corpses in car boot

The Anambra State Police Command has confirmed the killing of two persons suspected to be husband and wife by yet-to-be-identified gunmen who dumped their corpses in the boot of their Toyota Corolla with the registration number: EE-621-EU.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who confirmed the incident, on Wednesday, noted that the police personnel attached to the Oyi Division have recovered and deposited the two lifeless bodies in a mortuary, while investigations have began to unravel the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The two fresh blood-dripping corpses were seen by passers-by at a lonely place along the Tempo Junction, Umunya axis of the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway in the early hours of Wednesday.

A video which is trending on social media, showed the dark-coloured Toyota Corolla being surrounded and inspected by passersby.

The vehicle doors were wide open while the two fresh corpses were dumped inside the boot.

Ikenga stated: “Police personnel attached to the Oyi Division led by the DPO at about 7:30 am today 24/1/2024, have recovered two lifeless bodies, abandoned in a car boot along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway.

“The operatives also recovered the abandoned vehicle and some expended cartridges at the scene. Meanwhile, bodies have been deposited in the morgue and investigations have commenced.

“Preliminary information revealed that those persons, a man, and woman, with marks of violence and gunshot injuries all over their bodies, were murdered and abandoned in a black Corolla car with reg plate number Lagos AAA 621 EU. Further details shall be communicated, please.”

