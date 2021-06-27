 Gunmen kill pregnant woman, abduct husband in Kwara | Ripples Nigeria
Gunmen kill pregnant woman, abduct husband in Kwara

52 mins ago

Gunmen on Saturday night shot dead a pregnant woman and abducted her husband in a community in Offa local government area of Kwara State.

Residents said the deceased who was simply identified as Hawa was killed inside a car driven by her husband.

The man, who is a phone accessories dealer at Owode Market, was driving home with his wife, father-in-law and one of their children along the Ojoku road near the Divisional Police Headquarters in Offa when the hoodlums struck.

After they killed the woman, the hoodlums whisked the husband to an unknown destination.

The spokesman of the Kwara State police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He said the command is working hard to rescue the victim.

