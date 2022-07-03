Gunmen reportedly abduct two more Catholic priests in Edo

Gunmen on Saturday night reportedly abducted two Catholic priests in Edo State.

An eyewitness told journalists on Sunday that victims – Rev. Fr. Udo of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Uromi, and Rev. Fr. Philemon Oboh – were abducted along the Benin-Auchi Road by gunmen on motorcycles.

The abduction of two men came just one week after gunmen abducted a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia, at Ikabigbo Community in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state.

The priest was later found dead in a bush in the community.

