How Mexican beauty emerged Miss Universe 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
How Mexican beauty emerged Miss Universe 2021
On Sunday, May 16, Miss Mexico, Andrea Meza was crowned the winner of the 2021 Miss Universe competition.
Andrea Meza, who is a 26-year-old model and software engineer was bestowed the crown by 2019 title holder Zozibini Tunzi at the Miss Universe competition.
The ceremony was held on Sunday, May 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood after more than a year delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Meza finished first ahead of the Brazilian and Peruvian finalists in a flashy televised event, hosted by American actor Mario Lopez and television personality Olivia Culpo.
For the grand finale, Andrea dazzled in a flaming red-fringed gown designed by Ivis Lenin to accept the honor onstage Florida’s Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood.
In the final statement round, Miss Mexico was asked to address the topic of changing beauty standards.
The beauty queen said;
“We live in a society that more and more is more advanced and as we have advanced as a society, we have advanced with stereotypes,” she shared via translator.
“Nowadays, beauty is not only the way we look.
For me, beauty radiates not only in our spirits, but in our hearts and the way we conduct ourselves.
Never permit someone to tell you that you are not valuable.”
Meza has been confirmed to be the third Mexican woman to ever win the crown after Lupita Jones and Ximena Navarrete.
By Adekunle Fajana…
