HURIWA vows to drag Wike to ICC over alleged threat to kill, bury IPOB members | Ripples Nigeria

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has reacted to alleged threats issued by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to “kill members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), and bury them like vultures”.

The group vowed to drag him before the International Criminal Court (ICC), in The Hague, Netherlands, for making such a threat.

Wike had, on Tuesday, June 1, while commissioning construction works at the Ahoada Campus of the Rivers State University (RUST), and the dualization of the Ahoada-Omoku Road in Ahoada Town of Port Harcourt, said IPOB members and other criminals who refuse to repent would soon meet their deaths.

While many Nigerians, human rights activists and the All Progressives Congress (APC), have continued to criticize Wike over the comments, HURIWA has gone a step further by vowing to open a case against him at the international court.

In a statement on Thursday signed by HURIWA’s Executive Director, Emmanuel Onwubiko, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group wondered why the Governor should make such a statement against a non-violent organisation who are only demanding for self-determination.

Describing Wike as power drunk and uncouth, the human rights group urge him to apologise to IPOB and youths of the South-East or they will proceed to the ICC and sue him.

“The threat by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State to kill and bury IPOB members like vultures is rather unfortunate and dangerous for our fragile country,” the group said.

“It shows a man who is power drunk, uncouth and speaks without thinking.

“Only a man who is power drunk can make such threats against a non-violent group only seeking for self-determination.

“We urge him to recant the statement or we will challenged before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Netherlands, if he carries through his primitive and unconstitutional threat,” the statement added.

By Isaac Dachen

