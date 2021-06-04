Sen. Abaribe warns security agencies against arresting innocent Igbo youths | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Sen. Abaribe warns security agencies against arresting innocent Igbo youths
Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has warned security agencies to stop arresting innocent Igbo youths and tagging them as criminals causing havoc in the South-East.
The Abia North senator also condemned the approach of the Federal Government to resolve attacks and insecurity in the region, saying instead of security agencies going after the real criminals, they resort to arresting those who go about their legitimate businesses.
Abaribe who spoke as a guest on Arise TV on Thursday, stated that it was sad that anytime there was an attack on public institutions, the security agencies would go round communities arresting innocent youths.
He advised that there is a need for security agencies to conduct an in-depth investigation, bring and try criminals involved in the acts in court.
“Civil engagement dictates that you investigate, apprehend and prosecute,’ the Senator said.
Read also: Abaribe says Buhari’s nonchalance reason for increase in calls for restructuring, secession
“We are happy that Nigerians are seeing that what is here is not an Igbo problem, but a criminal syndicate going around all parts of the county and the government needs to unravel this.
“If a criminal burns a police station, you do nothing and then go and arrest every villager that you see on the street; which is what is currently happening in the south-east, then you are not resolving the issue.
“What you’re letting everybody know is that it is us versus them, which is not a good way of building unity in the country.
“We have directed the Inspector-General of Police and other security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation not to just round up youths that you see, conduct extra-judicial killings and say you’ve resolved the issue.
“Suppose these attacks being done in quick succession in Igboland are meant to scuttle the proposal for an Igbo presidency, I hope you can also look at it from that perspective.
“All we are saying is, try to conduct a thorough investigation, then we’ll know who is doing this, who their sponsors are and why they are doing it,” he added.
By Isaac Dachen…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...