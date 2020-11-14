I had a dream Donald Trump was beaten to near-death –Controversial covid-19 doctor, Stella Immanuel

The controversial Cameroun-born medical doctor resident in the United States, Stella Immanuel, has called on supporters and admirers of President Donald Trump to embark on special prayers for him as she dreamt that the incumbent was beaten to a point where he almost died.

Dr. Immanuel who is also a pastor, became popular when she claimed that she had treated over 350 patients of COVID-19 with a combination of hydrochloroquine, Zinc and Zithromax.

She said in a video that Trump supporters who voted for him and believed in him should not to give up yet.

In the video, Immanuel said she had a dream about Trump and expressed optimism that “he will emerge victorious despite the current situation”.

She further said, “I know that a lot of people that have been fighting for the Republic are kind of discouraged right now because of the noise we are hearing in the media and otherwise,” she began.

Continuing, she said:

“Listen, just tune out the noise. Continue to pray, continue to stand. We are not giving up on our Republic. We gonna continue to fight and we gonna continue to believe God.

“I’m a prophet of God and the Lord told me in June when all these chaos was happening. I said ‘Lord, are we done? Is it about to be over?’

“And at that time I had the dream, I saw the President, he was beat, he was beat up so bad, he was laid down and we thought the President was dead.

“We rushed over there and we started praying and praying. He got up; he stood tall and got back to work… what I saw is exactly what’s happening right now. God has not changed his mind… we gonna continue to pray.

“Stand strong. Don’t be discouraged. It’s not the media that decides who is president. We will prevail. Keep praying for the nation and covering President Trump in prayers.”

On July 27, 2020, Immanuel had held a news conference in Washington D.C., where she claimed that a combination of the three drugs were effective against coronavirus.

Trump was a strong advocate of the mixture and Immanuel’s comments got his attention. He shared the footage of her briefing which was later taken down by Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

The deletion of Trump’s comments triggered fresh rounds of debate about the purported conspiracy of the pandemic that broke out in Wuhan, China.

On July 28, at a White House briefing, Trump responded to a question about Immanuel and her claim.

“She was on air along with many other doctors. They were big fans of hydroxychloroquine. I thought she was very impressive… I don’t know which country she comes from.

“But she said that she’s had tremendous success with hundreds of different patients. I thought her voice was an important voice but I know nothing about her,” he had said.

