I joined APC because of bad treatment by Obiano, Says Anambra deputy gov, Okeke

The Anambra State Deputy Governor, Dr. Nkem Okeke, declared on Friday he would not resign from the position.

Okeke dumped the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the All Progressives Congress (APC) on October 14.

The deputy governor, who addressed journalists at the Government House in Awka, accused Governor Chief Willie Obiano of treating him badly.

Okeke claimed that he has been totally sidelined by the government.

He said: “Within the period I have been very loyal to my boss. But I have been unfairly treated, so I decided to leave the party.

“For four years, I drove one Prado jeep. At a stage, I was the only deputy governor in the country who drove a Prado. I was loyal to him and represented him in a lot of places.

“The only time I refused to represent him was when Dr. Chike Akunyili was killed and when he sent me to Enugu, I told him I needed security and also a bulletproof vehicle, and when they didn’t provide that, I decided not to go.

“I have heard people asking me to resign, but I will never resign. The decision I made to join the APC is in my interest, the interest of my family, and also in the best interest of members of my constituency, Njikoka, which I represent.

“I have people who have advised me that the position I hold is not for me alone, but for the people of my constituency, so I represent them.

“I was elected on the same ticket with the governor of Anambra State, and I did not beg him to choose me as his running mate for a second time; it was he who came to me and said I will run with him for a second term and we won.

“I was already thinking of joining the APC after my tenure as deputy governor, but when APC people came to me and I told them so, they said it was better for me to join now as I could add to their victory. I gave them three conditions and they accepted.”

The deputy governor expressed optimism that APC governorship candidate, Andy Ubah, would win the November 6 governorship election in the state.

