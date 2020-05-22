I never prosecuted Akpabio, because he was never charged to court by EFCC —Keyamo

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has denied being engaged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to prosecute Senator Godswill Akapbio after his tenure as the Governor of Akwa Ibom state.

Keyamo who was reacting to the allegations in a series of tweets on his official Twitter page noted that Akpabio who is now the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs had never been charged or arraigned for any offence in any court of law by the EFCC.

Reacting further to the allegation on Twitter, Keyamo, the former lawyer of the EFCC wondered why the anti-graft agency would engage to prosecute a charge that is non-existent.

He wrote; “Even without searching on Google the cases I have prosecuted, a simple telephone call as a journalist/writer to the spokesperson of the EFCC would have duly informed you that at no time was I ever engaged by the EFCC to prosecute Senator Godswill Akpabio and I never did.

“All the stories about that have been nothing but social media nonsense. As far as I can recollect, at no time was Senator Godswill Akpabio charged or arraigned by the EFCC in any court of law for any offence.

“So how come I was engaged to prosecute a non-existent charge?”, Keyamo asked.

