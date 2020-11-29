I spend at least four days every month in Yobe, Gov Buni denies claims he has abandoned state governance

Governor Mai Mala Buni has denied claims that he has abandoned his duty as the governor of Yobe State.

Buni, who is also the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he had never stayed a month without traveling to Yobe and spending at least three days.

The governor has continuously been criticised for allegedly abandoning governance of the state.

But speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa during the weekend, Buni denied the claim, adding that even while away from Yobe he still performs his duties as the state governor.

“On the issue of staying, there is no way I can spend a month without spending three or four days in Yobe state. And then even if I return to Yobe, I won’t advertise or make it public that today I will be in Yobe and tomorrow I will be leaving.

“Wait, Let me land, listen to me, I won’t be revealing to the public that I came to Yobe or when I am leaving. And at this age of technology, when will anybody say that there were bunch of files waiting for me? Even before I came here I don’t know the numbers (of files I treated),” Buni said.

Buni added that his position as caretaker committee chairman of the APC was not hindering his duty as governor.

