IBB supports VP Osinbajo for 2023 Presidency

Former Military President, Ibrahim Babangida, has endorsed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for the presidency in 2023, saying the VP was the right man to steer Nigeria in the right direction.

Babangida’s endorsement of Osinbajo came when he recieved the Osinbajo Grassroots Organization (OGO) a support group projecting the VP for the 2023 presidency, at his Uphill Mansion residence in Minna, Niger State, on Thursday.

While addressing the group led by Ojo Folusho, IBB threw his weight behind Prof. Osinbajo, saying the Vice President “is a man who has conviction about this country, a man who believes in this country, a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people to achieve a greater goal for the country.

“Such a person is a worthy person that we should all support. Osinbajo is a good man and we should all support him.

“I know the professor very well. He is a good man and we need a good man to run us in this country. Somebody you can learn from; somebody you share a common conviction with.

READ ALSO: Yoruba Group says IBB has no moral right to speak on Nigeria’s future

“He has the passion for this great country. This is what we need for this country,” the elder statesman added.

In his comments, Foluso, who is the National Convener of the OGO, said the team was in Minna to seek the support of the former military president.

“We are happy with your endorsement. We came to consult the oracle and the oracle has spoken. Gen. Babangida is an oracle because he understands Nigeria.”

Foluso said though the Vice President has not openly declared his intention to contest for the presidency in 2023, the group would “continue to mount pressure on him to pick interest in contesting for the presidency in 2023.”

Also speaking during the visit, the Team Leader of the group, Chief Emma Ejiofor, said they were ready to work with the advice of prominent citizens like Gen. Babangida because of their sound knowledge and understanding of Nigeria as the “country was in dire need of leaders with conviction and passion for her development.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now