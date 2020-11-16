Igbo youth group wants UK to cancel Kanu’s citizenship

An Igbo group, Conference of Igbo Youth Professionals Worldwide on Sunday called on the Government of the United Kingdom (UK) to revoke the citizenship of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

It also called on the UK and Israel to stop Kanu from taking advantage of his foreign citizenship to incite violence in Nigeria, adding that IPOB is a terrorist organisation in the eyes of the law as declared by an Abuja Federal High Court.

The group made the call in a statement on Sunday by its President-General, Maduabuchi Nwodo, urging Ndigbo across the globe to demonstrate courage by denouncing Kanu, IPOB, its members and all that the group stands for.

The statement reads in part: “We are disturbed at the incessant inciting statements coming from Kanu against the Nigerian state. We are aware of his status as a citizen of both the UK and the Nation of Israel.

“Having worked to see Nigeria at its present state, we believe the UK and Israel would not want to see Nigeria a shattered place. It is in this regard that we appeal to them to rein in on Kanu because his activities have been against Nigeria’s unity.

“The latest call by Kanu on some security agencies to abandon their duty post, resign and burn their uniforms must be ignored. Kanu is alone in his cessation project and has nobody behind him…”

