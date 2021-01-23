IGBOHO: HURIWA accuses IGP of bias, demands arrest of Miyetti Allah’s president for inciting violence

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) on Saturday accused the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, of bias after he ordered the arrest of a grassroots politician in Oyo State, Sunday Ighoho, for giving Fulani herdsmen a seven-day ultimatum to leave the state.

In a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, HURIWA demanded the arrest of the National President of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Bello Bodejo, who had threatened to take over the land across the country in the past.

The IGP had on Saturday ordered the Oyo State Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Igboho, who is also the Akoni Odua of Yorubaland, and immediately transfer him to Abuja over Friday’s violence in Igangan, Ibarapa North local government area of the state where at least two people were reportedly killed and properties worth several millions of naira were destroyed.

The statement read: “Maybe the IGP is lobbying for an extension of tenure and can do everything to please the powers that be that have unambiguously made it known that the Fulani ethnicity and Fulani herdsmen are sacred cows who are above the laws of the land. Otherwise, the retiring IGP, Mohammed Adamu, should also arrest one Bello Bodejo, the national president of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, who said nobody can chase herdsmen away from the forest reserves in Ondo State.

“As we know, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), the governor of Ondo, ordered herdsmen to vacate the forest reserves over rising insecurity in the state.

“As governor he is exercising a lawful authority but Bello Badejo has threatened fire and brimstone but President Muhammadu Buhari who controls the police and all other security forces has seen nothing untoward and unlawful with the violent tendencies of Bello Badejo just because he is the kinsman of President Muhammadu Buhari who is running the administration like a pro-Fulani platform.

“Governor Akeredolu had said ‘bad elements’ have turned the forest reserves into hideouts for keeping victims of kidnapping, negotiating ransom, and carrying out other criminal activities.

“But in an interview with a national daily, Bodejo said the herdsmen will not obey Akeredolu’s directive because he has no right to issue such orders as the Fulanis have been in the area for over 250 years. He said the herders do not need anybody’s permission to use a forest for grazing so far as it provides the nutrients needed by their cattle.”

