Ighalo plays sub role in Al-Shabab debut, makes winning start

Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo made a winning start with Saudi Arabia club, Al-Shabab as the club clinched a 4-1 victory over Al Raed.

The Saudi Professional Football League tie on Saturday saw Ighalo, who joined the side this week, replace Abdullah Alhamddan in the 84th minute.

Al-Shabab are top of the league and they signed the former Nigeria International on Thursday and he had his first training with the rest of team only on Friday.

Ever Banega, Cristian Guanca (brace) and Fabio Martins were on target for Al-Shabab in the game, with the win helping them reclaim top spot from Al Ahli.

The former champions, who top the standings with 35 points from 17 games, will travel to Al Nassr for their next leauge game.

Ighalo joined the team after a one-year loan spell at Manchester United, where he scored five goals at the club of his dreams.

