IGP orders withdrawal of policemen from VIPs with immediate effect

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Wednesday ordered the immediate withdrawal of all police officers attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) across the country.
In a wireless message dated October 21, 2020, and addressed to all state Commissioners of Police, the IGP, however, exempted the police officers attached to Government Houses, the Senate President and the Speaker House of Representatives, from the directive.
READ ALSO: Amnesty alleges security agents killed 38 in Nigeria Tuesday
He warned that any commander who violates this order will face the consequences.
The message read: “Any police personnel found escorting or guarding any VIP with or without a firearm would be considered to have been deployed by the commander and the commander will be sanctioned.”
- Ex-US president Bill Clinton charges Nigerian govt to dialogue with #EndSARS protesters - October 21, 2020
- Again, NECO reschedules examination for three papers - October 21, 2020
- Insanity as agent of change - October 21, 2020