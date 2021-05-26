Ijaw youths demand substantive NDDC board, shut down commission’s office in Delta protest | Ripples Nigeria

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide on Wednesday shut down the office of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Warri, Delta State, following the expiration of an ultimatum given to the Federal Government to inaugurate a substantive board for the commission.

IYC had on April 25 gave the federal government an ultimatum to inaugurate the board of the interventionist agency or face a total shut down.

In a statement by the group’s spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, to commemorate the 53rd remembrance of Ijaw hero, Isaac Adaka Boro, the IYC said the federal government continued neglect and deprivation of the Niger Delta region would lead to a more volatile revolution than what was witnessed in 1966.

The statement read: “We also want to inform Nigerians that the 30-day ultimatum handed the President Muhammadu Buhari- led Federal Government on April 25 still subsists.

“We are ready and will not back down from demanding the immediate reconstitution of the substantive board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

“If the frivolous excuse of the Buhari-led administration on NDDC is a forensic audit, what excuse would they present for the delay in the completion of the East-West road?”

With the ultimatum expiring at midnight on Tuesday, the youths stormed the NDDC office located in Edjeba, Warri South, on Wednesday morning and shut down the facility to press home their demand.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt may borrow from NDDC, Sukuk to complete Calabar-Itu road project

Placards with different inscriptions such as “Inaugurate substantive NDDC board;” “We say no to bad governance;” “IOCs must not remit $1.6 billion to NDDC for now;” and “Restructure Nigeria now, we seek justice in the NDDC,” were pasted on the entrance of the NDDC building.

The National Secretary of the IYC, Frank Pukon, who addressed journalists at the protest ground, said the youths would close down the Niger Delta pending when the President Buhari appoints a substantive board for NDDC.

He said: “It’s quite disheartening that at this point in time, we are demonstrating for a substantive board to be set up, rather than calling on the Federal Government to come up with a development plan for the Niger Delta like they developed Abuja.

“In the next few hours, we will shut down the entire region; when I say shutdown, it includes the oil companies, pending when the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria hearkens to the voice of reasoning.”

Isaac Dachen

Join the conversation

Opinions