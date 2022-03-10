I’m not in Super Eagles by ‘connection’, I worked for it —Sadiq

Super Eagles striker, Sadiq Umar has expressed disappointment in the comments of critics that his inclusion in the national team was through the quota system.

Sadiq was on the receiving end of criticism following his performance at January’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite scoring his first goal for the senior team.

The Almeria star, who has now been invited for the 2022 World Cup playoff against Ghana, was again criticized in some quarters.

In a chat with renowned journalist, Oma Akatugba, Sadiq said, “People say I am in the national team because I am from the north.”

He added: “I laugh because if I truly wanted to use my connections, I would have been in the national team long ago. I scored 4 goals at the Olympics in Brazil. That’s not connection. I worked.

“I am sad that Nigerians have turned the national team to tribal war. People support players based on their tribe. It breaks my heart.

“Even you guys the media have caused a lot of problems. When you like a player you praise him over the others. It’s not good.

“This is why I do not like anything media. Nigerians also believes playing for bigger clubs must play ahead of others but it’s not about club but what you bring to the team.”

Sadiq will likely be leading the attack when Nigeria file out against Ghana at the Cape Coast Stadium on 25 March, with the reverse fixture to hold at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja four days later.

