I’m still in Ondo governorship race —Jegede

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede, on Thursday, dismissed a report that he had collapsed his structure for another party and urged his supporters to disregard the claim.

There were insinuations in the state last week that the state’s ex-Attorney-General had collapsed his structure for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate, Agboola Ajayi.

However, in a statement issued by the spokesman of his campaign organization, Gbenga Akinmoyo, the PDP candidate said he was still in the race and determined to win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Jegede described the report as a mere rumour created and existed in the imagination of “day-dreamers and enemies of Ondo State.”

The PDP candidate insisted that he was the candidate to beat in the election.

The statement read: “In a desperate move to deceive the general public some dubious individuals are circulating falsehood that the PDP candidate, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), has collapsed structure. This is a lie from the pit of hell.

“In the last few hours, Eyitayo Jegede has received support from 11 out of the 16 other governorship candidates who collapsed their structures for him and the PDP. He has signed the peace accord confirming commitment to a violence-free election.

“Jegede has meticulously worked to complete his campaign tour across the length and breadth of Ondo State and just yesterday (Wednesday) held the closing rally in an elaborate and colourful ceremony at Ondo West local government area of the state where thousands of supporters joined Jegede to receive the PDP national officers from Abuja led by the National Chairman, Uche Secondus, several PDP governors and former governors led by the Chairman of PDP Governor’s Forum, His Excellency Aminu Tambuwal in the presence of a long list of party chieftains and stalwarts from all over Nigeria.”

