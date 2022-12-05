News
INEC charges Nigerians on protection of facilities
The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, has appealed to Nigerians to help protect the commission’s facilities across the country.
The call followed attacks on INEC facilities in Ebonyi, Ogun, Enugu, Osun, and Imo States in the last few months.
Yakubu, who spoke at a meeting with the West Africa Elders’ Forum in Abuja, said the protection of the commission’s facilities was a collective responsibility.
Yakubu said: “Exactly 81 days today, the 2023 general elections will hold in two phases beginning with the national election (Presidential and National Assembly) holding on Saturday 25th February 2023, followed two weeks later by the State elections (Governorship and State Houses of Assembly) on Saturday, 11th March 2023.
READ ALSO: IPOB denies hand in destruction of INEC facilities
“Our preparations are approaching the concluding stages. We are conducting the 2023 general elections with a new Electoral Act and several innovations in voter accreditation and result management. We are confident in our processes but we will not be complacent. Responsibilities within our control are handled diligently.
“However, there are a few areas of concern, the main one being the prevailing insecurity in the country. In less than two weeks, three of our local government offices were attacked across the country, bringing the total number of such attacks to seven in the last four months.
“While we want to reassure Nigerians that we will recover from these attacks, and the election will proceed as scheduled, we would like to appeal to all citizens to see the commission’s facilities as national assets. It is our collective responsibility to join hands in protecting them. The attacks must stop and the perpetrators swiftly apprehended and prosecuted.”
