INEC confirms readiness for Imo rerun, receives election materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Thursday confirmed the receipt of election materials for the rerun elections in Imo State.

The rerun election will take place in two constituencies – federal and state – on Saturday.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, who expressed INEC’s readiness for the election during a chat with journalists, said the sensitive and non-sensitive materials have been received by the Commission.

He said the Commission has completed the reconciliation of election results in the two constituencies where the supplementary elections would take place.

The REC said: “INEC will retain all logistics used during the last general elections while it will also reactivate all the Registration Area Centres (RACs) in Okigwe Onuimo and Isiala Mbano local government areas for camping on the eve of the election for easy deployment of materials to the polling units on election day.”

