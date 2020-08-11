INEC fixes all pending by-elections for October 31

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31 for the conduct of the 12 pending constituency by-elections in the country.

The commission disclosed this in a statement issued on Tuesday by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja.

He said that the commission would have long conducted the bye-elections but for the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He said: “Since then, the commission has developed a policy on the conduct of elections in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It also revised its regulations and guidelines and engaged with health authorities and stakeholders on conducting elections in an environment that guarantees both credibility and public safety.

“The commission has also successfully conducted the bye-election to fill the vacancy in the Nasarawa Central State Constituency and is going ahead with the conduct of governorship elections in Edo and Ondo States on September 19 and October 10 respectively.”

The pending by-elections are: Bayelsa Central Senatorial District, Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Nganzai and Bayo Constituencies in Borno State; Cross River North Senatorial District and Obudu Constituency in Cross River.

Others are: Imo North Senatorial District; Lagos East Senatorial District; Kosofe II Constituency in Lagos State; Plateau South Senatorial District; Bakura Constituency in Zamfara; and Ibaji Constituency in Kogi.

Okoye said the commission took the decision after reviewing preparations for Edo and Ondo States’ governorship elections and all outstanding bye-elections in the country.

