INSECURITY: Umahi calls for peace, wants Nigerian leaders to 'mend fences' with bandits | Ripples Nigeria

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi has called on his fellow politicians to forget about their political ambitions ahead of the 2023 elections and focus on solving the insecurity in the country.

There have been several attacks by unknown gunmen across the South-East in recent times, who carry out deadly attacks on security facilities and offices of public officials.

Umahi, who is also the chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, said he was more interested in finding ways towards solving the current security challenges facing the region.

The Governor stated this in Abakaliki while commissioning Pick-up vans and Sienna buses for security agencies including Ebubeagu Southeast security outfit in the State.

“This is the time to engage and discuss. All is not well with our nation. Our youths are angry. Let’s forget about 2023 and mend fences. It is not about the North versus the South. There’s a need to identify the problem,” said Umahi

“Our nation is at crossroads. The nation is quite challenged. All leaders must take responsibility. The problem is that we leaders have failed to secure the future of our children.

“Most demands of people in the South East are legitimate. We have to sit down and discuss. It doesn’t matter what anybody thinks. Let’s fish out where any bandits are. I want to discuss this with them. We can make peace

“Let’s not destroy the infrastructure that we have built. I thank the security agencies for the peace that have been restored in Effium.”

About the rumored attack on the Governor, Umahi refuted the claims, saying “No criminal or IPOB, ESN is after the Governor. What happened is pure criminality around the Airport area.

On the vehicles commissioned, Umahi said: “I want to thank the SSG for the purchase of the vehicles. We will be able to share these ones. I commend the security agencies for their commitment to the protection of lives.”

