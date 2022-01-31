IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of offering Kanu bribes to abandon Biafra struggle

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has accused the Federal Government of offering bribes to its incarcerated leader, Nnamdi Kanu to abandon the struggle for the creation of Biafra.

This was contained in a statement issued on Monday by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful who detailed reasons for the continued detention of Kanu.

Powerful said, “The attention of the global movement and family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been drawn to the secret plans by the Buhari government and his Fulani kinsmen to illegally detain our leader Nnamdi KANU for as long as possible.

“Their annoyance with our leader is his blunt refusal to take properties and monetary inducement offered him to abandon the struggle for Biafra liberation.

READ ALSO: Kanu turned IPOB into a violent group killing Igbos —Ex-Deputy, Mefor

“The Federal Government decided to hold our leader indefinitely to see if it can possibly infiltrate the ranks of our great movement and destroy it from inside while our leader is in custody.

“The federal government is also relying on the promise by some traitors and black sheep in America and Europe that they would assist it to realise the evil plot. The promise was made to the federal government during their secret visit to Aso Rock last December.”

The IPOB also alleged of an an intention by the FG to lobby the international community in order to crush the Biafran struggle.

“We are also aware that the Federal government has been lobbying the international community to enlist their support against Biafra liberation but they won’t succeed. Therefore, anybody distracting or causing division in the IPOB family is a tool knowingly or unknowingly working for the Federal Government of Nigeria.

“The fact remains that Biafra is a divine project. It has gone beyond any single individual, including our leader. Millions of the oppressed Biafran youths home and abroad are now more aware and conscious than ever. It’s only a matter of time. Biafra MUST come. It can only be delayed but certainly not suppressed,” Powerful noted.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now