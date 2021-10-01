IPOB claims Imo Gov, Uzodinma, behind spate of killings in South-East

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Friday, claimed that the Imo State Governor is one of the masterminds behind the spate of killings and insecurity in the South-East region.

According to IPOB, Uzodinma and his cohorts created a network under the facade of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in order to eliminate his political opponents in the southeast.

The group stated this on Friday in a statement signed by Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesman.

Powerful stated that “Through intelligence, we discovered that the Supreme Court Administrator of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma and his fellow traitors with the collaboration of the evil Nigeria security agents established fake ESN group to eliminate perceived political opponents in the South East, particularly in Imo State.

“Our intelligence unit, the M. Branch, discovered that Hope Uzodinma is behind the killing of innocent citizens of Imo State. He and his co-traitors in their desperation to demonise IPOB and impress their Fulani slavemasters, set up a fake Eastern Security Network, ESN which they are using to terrorise the people to create the wrong impression that IPOB and ESN have gone violent.”

IPOB added: “To prove to them that we are well ahead of them, we make bold to publish the names and phone numbers of those he is using to recruit fake ESN operatives in Imo State. The affected agents know very well that we know them.”

“These traitors and others are those behind the senseless killings and political assassinations in Imo State. Their intention is to disrepute IPOB by linking us with their atrocities but they won’t escape judgement. Their evil will soon catch up with them.

“These agents of death are the ones recruited by Hope Uzodinma to eliminate Imo citizens in their bid to disrepute ESN, a divine outfit established by our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to protect and secure our ancestral land against Fulani terrorists masquerading as herdsmen.”

