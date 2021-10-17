IPOB says it has ‘no business’ with INEC ahead of Anambra elections

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has slammed reports over negotiations with the Independent National Electoral Commission ahead of the Anambra State governorship elections on November 6.

According to the IPOB, it has no business with the electoral body while wondering why it was dragged into electoral matters.

This was contained in a statement issued by the IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful on Sunday.

The statement reads, “We have no business with INEC, IPOB family worldwide doesn’t know whether or not INEC exists. We have nothing to do with the election INEC is conducting, and we wonder why INEC would want to drag us into the election.

“INEC should face what is facing it and leave IPOB alone. We didn’t dialogue with the Nigerian government let alone INEC.”

IPOB denies report of sit-at-home directive for Mon, Tues

The IPOB further accused the Federal Government of scheming to murder innocent citizens with the deployment of armed personnel during the election period.

“We found it laughable the declaration by the Nigeria police that they are coming to Anambra State governorship elections on 6th of November with 33,000 personnel and 8 helicopters to kill Igbo citizens on that day.

“This statement from Fulani controlled police IGP shows how prepared they are to kill our people and also a clear indication that Nigerian police and the Fulani cabal do not want the election in Anambra to hold.

“We also want to place on record that the plan by the Nigerian police to deploy over 33,000 police and three helicopters, among others to Anambra State for the November 6 governorship election, is another ploy to kill more innocent Biafrans.

“This confirms our fears and earlier intelligence that the Fulani-controlled security agents have perfected plans to use the election to force more Biafra youths to their early grave.

“We, therefore, wish to advise Biafrans in Anambra State to be very cautious of this wicked plot and don’t play into their hands.” Powerful noted.

