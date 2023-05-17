IPOB says ‘terrorists’ in Nigerian security agents’ uniforms of unleashing mayhem in South-East

Pro-Biafra secessionist group, the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on Wednesday, claimed some terrorists appearing in Nigerian security uniforms have launched attacks on the South-East region.

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, said the assailants, in the guise of looking for its members have been burning houses, cars and other valuables in the region.

According to IPOB, the marauders were arresting and extorting residents of the region, adding that those who could not pay, were either killed or jailed.

The statement reads in part: “The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is unlawfully detained in DSS solitary confinement hereby warns Nigeria Police, DSS, and Army to stop burning people’s properties in the name of looking for IPOB members.

“It’s obvious that the Nigerian security agencies parading in Biafra territory are not regular professional security agents, but terrorists recruited into Nigeria’s security services to terrorise Biafrans.

“The so-called repentant terrorists were recruited and sent to Biafra land to destroy our livelihood and our people. Some of them are involved in snatching cars from innocent Biafrans.

“These terrorists in Nigerian security uniforms are brainwashed to hate Ndigbo, and they have laid siege on Alaigbo.

“In the case of their political opponents and wealthy Igbo people, they tag them IPOB sponsors. Even innocent Igbo youths are not spared. They can randomly abduct innocent youths, tag them IPOB members, and demand them to pay hundreds of thousands of Naira or millions to buy their freedom or get jailed or worse, possibly be extrajudicially killed.

“We, therefore, call on the Nigerian government to unconditionally release our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who is being held illegally in the DSS dungeon and schedule a date for the Biafra referendum.”

