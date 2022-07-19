IPOB warns against fraudulent persons soliciting funds on its behalf

The leadership of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has expressed concern over situations in which individuals purportedly claimed they had permission to gather money for their security division, the Eastern Security Network ESN)

The organisation had previously alerted Igbos about the possibility of an attack by alleged criminals posing as Fulani herdsmen in the South-East geopolitical zone.

This was made known by the secessionist group in a statement released on Tuesday and signed by Emma Powerful, director of media and publicity.

The statement read, “We, the global family and movement of IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Kanu, wish to sound a note of warning over worrisome information coming to the global family of IPOB in Biafraland and to particularly warn those going around collecting money from politicians with the name of the ESN to stop.

Read also:IPOB accuses Nigerian govt of torturing Kanu ‘psychologically’

“We maintain that no politician, businessman and religious leader should for any reason part with money to anyone flashing the name of the ESN security outfit without following the proper channels. We encourage our people to report anyone masquerading as IPOB-ESN using any trick to collect money from people to any IPOB family. Anyone giving money to such criminals may be ignorantly funding criminal activities against our land and people.

“We want our people to know that IPOB leadership has never authorised anyone to threaten and coarse our people to support the ESN. Hence, such person or group are scammers and therefore, should be regarded and treated as such. The ESN was established to secure our land from Fulani terrorists and are funded by selfless contributions of IPOB family members and other individuals who want our land secured. All politicians in the eastern states should stop encouraging criminalities and focus on liberating the land given to us by God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama, who is in charge and in heaven.”

The group further clarified that “any individual, corporate body, organisation that wishes to support the security of our land should follow the proper channels.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now