IPOB warns Cubana chief priest, speaks on youths who got smartphones from Uzodinma

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has accused the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, of recruiting youths of the state and sharing smartphones to them to attack and propagate lies against its members on various social media platforms.

The group also sent out a warning to billionaire entrepreneur, Chibuike Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, to steer clear of striking any deal with Uzodinma so as not to incur the wrath of IPOB.

IPOB in a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday, by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful said, “We are warning Mazi Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest to steer clear, and not strike a deadly deal with Uzodinma. He should not dare IPOB.

“Let him continue his restaurant business and not get deceived by Uzodinma and his APC co-travellers.

“Anybody who knows this man should tell him to retrace his steps and don’t allow Uzodinma to use him to fight innocent people,” the statement said.

Uzodinma had, on February 19, doled out 2,700 smart phones and two cars to some select Imo youths as part of activities marking the St Valentine’s Day celebration.

While distributing the gifts during the ‘Hope for Imo’ Valentine Concert in Owerri, the Governor had also promised the recipients free airtime and data subscriptions for one year.

But according to IPOB, Uzodimma had just “perfected his plans of using the youths as attack dogs and e-rats to propagate lies and smear campaigns against IPOB, the Eastern Security Network and Biafra agitators.”

The group said Imo youths should realise that if “Uzodimma had any good intentions for them, he won’t distribute phones for them to attack IPOB.”

“Our attention has been drawn to the sharing of smartphones by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to the gullible minds and youths he is recruiting to attack IPOB members on social media platforms.

“We blame those he is deceiving with smartphones, material things and cash to oppose those fighting for their freedom.

“If Uzodinma had correct intentions for Imo State youths, he wouldn’t have given them phones to attack IPOB; he would have provided industries and companies where the youths will work and produce phones for sale.”

