ISWAP, Boko Haram fighters clash in superiority battle, six killed

A security analyst and counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, has reported how terrorists of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP), attacked fighters of the Boko Haram sect on Sunday night in what was clearly a superiority battle, killing six of them and seizing weapons.

Makama who reported the incident on his Twitter handle, said the ISWAP fighters invaded the enclave of the Boko Haram and attacked the insurgents.

READ ALSO:‘Nigerian Army has reclaimed 60,300 communities from Boko Haram/ISWAP’ —Commander

“In what appeared to be a continuation of their sustained inter-rivalry clash, the fighters of the Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) at the weekend attacked the enclaves of Boko Haram, during which six of them were reportedly killed,” the expert said.

“ISWAP had in a silent operation stormed the enclave of Boko Haram insurgents in Gajibo, a town 95km northeast of Maiduguri, Borno State capital and slaughtered six whom they declared as infidels,” Makama wrote.

According to him, ISWAP had carried out many successful attacks against Boko Haram terrorists in their sustained feuds which has led to losses by the sect both in human and war assets.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now