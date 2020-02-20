Jigawa govt receives $37m loan for rural development projects

The Jigawa State government led by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar has received the sum of $37m in loan to help implement state-integrated rural development projects.

This was revealed on Wednesday by Governor Abubakar during the official launching of the program held at State Agricultural and Rural Development Agency JARDA, Dutse.

According to the governor, the loan provided by the Islamic Development Bank is also aimed at consolidating on what the state had achieved on the area of Agriculture and Jobs creation in the last four years.

READ ALSO: Court stops anti-graft agency from releasing report on Sanusi

Badaru said that project which will provide direct and indirect jobs to more than two million people of the state consists of four different components including; irrigation support, productivity enhancement and value chain development support, business development and micro Bank finance support.

“The project would support a number of areas in the agricultural sector, such as irrigation, fishing, rearing, infrastructural development of land, loan to farmers, construction of feeder roads, and construction of markets and demarcation of cattle routes.

“Government will also support some banks to administer loans to small farmers and entrepreneurs,” he said.

Badaru further assured the beneficiaries would payback as the state had recorded 75% to 80% loan recovery on all its previous programs.

Join the conversation

Opinions