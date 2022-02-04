Judge decries delay in Fani-Kayode’s trial for alleged forgery

=Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Lagos Special Offences Court, Ikeja, on Friday expressed displeasure over the delay in the trial of former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, for alleged forgery.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned the ex-minister on December 17 last year for allegedly procuring fake medical reports during his trial for alleged money laundering.

The commission arraigned Fani-Kayode alongside a former minister of State for Finance, Nemadi Usman, for alleged money laundering and diversion of N4.9 billion at a Federal High Court, Abuja, in 2018

EFCC alleged that the former minister brought the medical reports to stall the case.

At Friday’s proceedings, the judge expressed her displeasure over the delay in the commencement of the trial.

She accused the prosecution and the defence counsel of wasting the court’s time.

Justice Abike-Fadipe asked the EFCC counsel, Bilikisu Buhari about the amended charge the commission had sought to file against the former minister.

Buhari however told the judge that EFCC had not taken any action on the amended charge.

On his part, the defence counsel, Wale Balogun, said he was still expecting a copy of the proof of evidence from the EFCC because the commission had not amended the charge.

The judge adjourned the case till February 23 for commencement of trial.

