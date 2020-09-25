JUST IN... APC voids actions of Ekiti factions, nullifies suspensions of Fayemi, Ojudu | Ripples Nigeria
JUST IN… APC voids actions of Ekiti factions, nullifies suspensions of Fayemi, Ojudu

September 25, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the actions carried out by the two different factions of the party in Ekiti State.

The national body of the party on Friday nullified the suspension of the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, presidential aide Senator Femi Ojudu as well as others who were suspended.

More to come…

