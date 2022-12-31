JUST IN: Former Pope, Benedict XVI, is dead

Former Pope Benedict XVI, the immediate past head of the Catholic Church has died at the age of 95 years.

This was made known in a short statement by Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni.

The statement reads, “With sorrow I inform you that the Pope Emeritus, Benedict XVI, passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.”

The late Pope made history in 2013 when he voluntarily resigned his position as head of the Catholic Church.

The deceased passed away in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican.

Bruni added that the deceased will lie in state in St Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican.

Former Pope Benedict, who was the first pontiff in 600 years to resign, left behind a Catholic Church battered by sexual abuse scandals and polarised between conservatives and progressives.

Benedict, the first German pope in 1,000 years, had good relations with his successor, Pope Francis.

