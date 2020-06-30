Latest Politics

JUST IN…. Gov Akeredolu tests positive for covid-19

June 30, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for the dreaded covid-19.

The governor disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, noting that he has isolated himself.

“Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.”

More details coming…

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!