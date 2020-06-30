JUST IN…. Gov Akeredolu tests positive for covid-19

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for the dreaded covid-19.

The governor disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, noting that he has isolated himself.

“Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.”

Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I'm asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated. pic.twitter.com/P5UH0SmBiw — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 30, 2020

More details coming…

Join the conversation

Opinions