Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for the dreaded covid-19.
The governor disclosed this on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, noting that he has isolated himself.
“Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.”
Today I tested positive for #COVID19. All is well. I'm asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated. pic.twitter.com/P5UH0SmBiw
— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) June 30, 2020
More details coming…
- NATIONAL CONVENTION: Report on zoning arrangement fake, APC says - June 30, 2020
- JUST IN…. Gov Akeredolu tests positive for covid-19 - June 30, 2020
- Senate honors late Osinowo, adjourns plenary - June 30, 2020