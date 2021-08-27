JUST IN: Gov Bello receives 91 kidnapped Islamiyya students in Minna

Governor Abubakar Bello of Nigeria State on Friday morning received the just released students of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya, Tegina, Niger State in the state capital, Minna.

The governor stated that a total of 90 students were released, and that they have all been check medically and ascertained fit except for four of them.

He said the kidnap and release of the students shows the sickness and madness in the heads of these criminals, to keep young innocent children for over 80 days.

Join the conversation

Opinions