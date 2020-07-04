Latest Politics Top Stories

Governor Umahi, cabinet members test positive for covid-19

July 4, 2020
david umahi
By Ripples Nigeria

The governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has tested positive for covid-19.

The governor revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

He said although he is asymptomatic, he has isolated himself in line with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) directives.

He noted that he has handed over the affairs of the state to his deputy, Kelechi Igwe pending his recovery.

Mr Umahi who said some of his cabinet members also tested positive for the virus, however did not disclose their identities.

