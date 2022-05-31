JUST IN: Nadal knocks Djokovic out of French Open in epic Q’final match

Rafael Nadal came out on top in a thrilling quarterfinal clash with rival Novak Djokovic at the French Open on Tuesday night.

Djokovic, who at a point in the game destroyed his racquet out of frustration, was beaten 2-6 6-4 2-6 6-7 (4-7) by the 13-time Roland Garros champion.

It was an extraordinary contest that saw the two tennis superstars battle for four hours, with Nadal advancing to the semifinals of the competition.

Nadal, going for a 14th title, started superbly and fought off resistance from defending champion Djokovic in the late-night thriller in Paris.

The 21-time Grand Slam winner now faces third seed Alexander Zverev, who reached the semi-finals after surviving Carlos Alcaraz’s fightback earlier on Tuesday.

Speaking on court after his victory, Nadal said: “Novak is one of the best players in history without doubt so playing against him is always an amazing challenge.

“All the history we have together. Today was another one and to win against Novak there is only one way, to play at your best. Tonight is one of these magic nights for me so I am super happy.

“There is no other place like this one for me. This is the most important court of my career. I feel the love of everyone in Paris, it means everything to me.”

Victory for Nadal avenged his semi-final defeat by Djokovic last year and extended his all-time record on the Roland Garros clay to 110 wins in 113 matches.

