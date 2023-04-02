JUST IN: Ndidi, Iheanacho expect new boss as Rodgers part ways with Leicester

Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will be expecting a new manager at Leicester City as the Premier League side has parted ways with Brendan Rodgers.

Leicester fell to a 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at the weekend, with Palace netting a late winner to sink their visitors.

Rodgers spent fours years with the Foxes but has suffered setbacks this season and is leaving the club following a fifth defeat in six Premier League matches.

More to follow…

